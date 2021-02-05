wrestling / News

Details On Original Plan For Angel Garza In Men’s Royal Rumble

February 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Main Event Angel Garza

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Angel Garza was originally set to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was replaced at the last minute by Otis. According to the report, Garza would have been in for a comedy spot, in which he tore away his pants only to immediately be eliminated.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angel Garza, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading