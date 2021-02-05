wrestling / News
Details On Original Plan For Angel Garza In Men’s Royal Rumble
February 5, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Angel Garza was originally set to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was replaced at the last minute by Otis. According to the report, Garza would have been in for a comedy spot, in which he tore away his pants only to immediately be eliminated.
