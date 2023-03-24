wrestling / News
Details On Original Plans For Daniel Garcia At Last Week’s AEW Rampage
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
On last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Daniel Garcia defeated Brody King with the help of the Jericho Appreciation Society. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was not the original plan for Garcia in the match. The original plan was for Garcia to defeat Buddy Matthews, that way the JAS could have a win over the House of Black to continue that feud.
However, Matthews revealed he suffered an injury during last week’s trios title match. So King was put in the match in his place.
