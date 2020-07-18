Details On Original Plans For Gallows and Anderson In Impact Wrestling

As we reported yesterday, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are headed to Impact Wrestling and made the announcement in the latest episode of their podcast. Wrestling Inc has more details on what Impact’s plans for the two originally were.

The original plan had been for the two to attack Tessa Blanchard in the main event of Slammiversary. This was their idea, as they thought it would get them a lot of heat immediately upon their arrival. Of course, Blanchard was eventually stripped of the world title and released from the company.

The two were first contacted by Scott D’Amore (the co-executive vice president of Impact) after they were cut from WWE back in April. He wanted to sign them because he felt Impact needed bigger names on the roster. They signed two-year deals that will let them work for NJPW. Thanks to the new deals with Impact, as well as their podcast, they are going to make as much money as they did in WWE, possibly more.

Meanwhile, Gallows’ promotion Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild will have shows taped and aired on Impact’s streaming service as part of his deal.