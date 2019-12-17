wrestling / News
Details On Paul Heyman’s Current Focus With RAW, Reason For Squash Matches
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the current focus of RAW for Paul Heyman is to build up wins for certain superstars and get over how effective their finishers are. That is why there have been more quick squash matches on the show recently, particularly involving Erick Rowan or the Viking Raiders. They’ve used local enhancement talent, but have also used lower-tier superstars like Akira Tozawa (who was given a win last night, likely to build up credibility the next time someone beats him) or call-ups from NXT like Deonna Purrazzo.
More Trending Stories
- Saudi Arabian Journalist On Country’s Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Match
- Eric Bischoff On Rumor That He Wasn’t Included In nWo Hall of Fame Induction Because He Left WWE On Bad Terms, Why He Thinks WWE Didn’t Include Him
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved