Details On Paul Heyman’s Current Focus With RAW, Reason For Squash Matches

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the current focus of RAW for Paul Heyman is to build up wins for certain superstars and get over how effective their finishers are. That is why there have been more quick squash matches on the show recently, particularly involving Erick Rowan or the Viking Raiders. They’ve used local enhancement talent, but have also used lower-tier superstars like Akira Tozawa (who was given a win last night, likely to build up credibility the next time someone beats him) or call-ups from NXT like Deonna Purrazzo.