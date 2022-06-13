Details On Planned Location and Venue For AEW All Out

Fightful Select reports that AEW is set to return to Chicago for AEW All Out this year, in what has mostly been an annual tradition. The only year the event didn’t take place in Chicago was 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, plans haven’t changed for All Out and it’s expected to be held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. A date has not been confirmed, except that it will be during Labor Day weekend. This is what the talent have been told although it has not been confirmed by AEW at this time.