Details On Planned Match Order For Tonight’s Money in the Bank
As noted earlier tonight, the women’s ladder match will open tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV. Fightful Select has more details on the match order for tonight’s show.
* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Shotzi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan
* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya
* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Riddle vs. Omos vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn
