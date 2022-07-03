wrestling / News

Details On Planned Match Order For Tonight’s Money in the Bank

July 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank US Image Credit: WWE

As noted earlier tonight, the women’s ladder match will open tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV. Fightful Select has more details on the match order for tonight’s show.

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Shotzi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan
* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya
* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Riddle vs. Omos vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn

