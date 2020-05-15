Details On Plans For Becky Lynch Before Her Pregnancy Announcement

As we reported earlier this week, Becky Lynch announced on RAW that she was pregnant and taking a hiatus, before giving the RAW women’s title to Asuka. Lynch later said in an interview with People that she is due in December. She found out about the pregnancy last month.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on what the original plans for Lynch were prior to the pregnancy. On the RAW after Wrestlemania, she cut a promo to build to a possible rematch after defeating Baszler. Lynch did not appear at the RAW tapings after that, so it would appear that it was the early part of April when she informed WWE, which means they kept it secret for a month. They reportedly knew about it before they taped the Money in the Bank match.

The original plan for that match was for Shayna Baszler to win, leading to a return match with Lynch. Lynch would have successfully retained against Nia Jax at the same PPV. Obviously, plans were changed for Asuka to win the match and title instead. Asuka will now go on to feud with Jax and Baszler.