Details On Plans For ROH Final Battle, Date Expected Next Week

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH’s television from now on will be building toward Final Battle, and a date for that PPV will be announced on November 16. It’s believed the date will be sometime in December. It will take place in Baltimore but like the TV tapings, will not have an audience. This will also be the first ROH event to air live since the pandemic started, as it will be available on PPV and Honor Club.

The current plan is for ROH World Champion RUSH and TV Champion Dragon Lee to return at the next tapings to build to title matches at Final Battle. All of the Mexican talent on the roster are scheduled to appear at the tapings. European talent that are under contract will not return this year, but ROH is hoping they can get them back early next year.

RUSH and Dragon Lee both have contracts expiring at the end of the year. WWE previously offered Rush a deal, as did MLW, and the deal he eventually got with ROH was said to be one that was better than many talents based in Mexico. Lee’s ROH deal allows him to work New Japan, but he hasn’t been back there for some time.