Details On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has details on what the plans were for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown as of this afternoon. Fightful Select reports that the following were set for tonight’s show as of earlier today:

* Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and the Usos opening the show.

* Mansoor & Cesaro vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Ricochet answering an open challenge from Drew McIntyre

* A “Happy Talk” segment from Happy Corbin that turns into Corbin & Madcap Moss vs. The Viking Raiders

* A Hit Row segment with Sami Zayn

As of now, WWE has only announced Reigns addressing Brock Lesnar’s suspension and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler for tonight’s show.