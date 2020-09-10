Details On Plans For Two Episodes of AEW Dynamite Next Week

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, it was stated that due to NBA coverage, they weren’t exactly sure when they would air next Wednesday and viewers should “check their local listings.” It’s announced by Tony Khan that they will have a special one-hour episode following the NBA Playoff game next Wednesday (September 16) followed by a standard Dynamite on Thursday. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, that is indeed the plan, but don’t expect to see any of the matches announced last night on the one-hour show.

The plan is to tape the one hour episode today and it wouldn’t include any of the announced matches and segments from last night. If there is an NBA game next Wednesday, the stand alone episode would air after both the NBA game and the post-game Inside the NBA special. They would then air in the usual 8-10 PM ET timeslot on Thursday with the lineup announced last night.

If there is no NBA game, then the Thursday night episode will air on Wednesday night and the one-hour special will air Tuesday, September 22.