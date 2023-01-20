Details On Plans For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has had some meetings to discuss the Royal Rumble, and a new report has some details on some of the discussions. Fightful Select notes that the company has been discussing plans for the match, to no surprise, and that they have been “leaning out of” some ideas for having veterans come in for the Rumble match in favor of “non-traditional surprises.” It’s not clear what that means and the company’s creative team and producers have been soliciting pitches for those kinds of surprises. It was noted that several veterans contacted WWE about making appearances in the match.

The report notes that there was no plan to have Ronda Rousey on the show as of last week. Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, and she was scheduled for a singles match until December. Of course, this can always change as is always the case.

It was also said that WWE is “very confident” in the women’s roster as it is, and how it will play into the women’s Rumble match. This is a change from last year, when the company had to call in several veterans because they had a depleted women’s roster due to the heavy spate of releases.

Jason Cade is helping out with the show, and TJ Wilson will be there as well.