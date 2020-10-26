wrestling / News
Details On Plots For First Three Episodes of Miz & Mrs. This Season
October 26, 2020
As previously reported, Miz & Mrs. will return to the USA Network on November 12 at 10:30 PM ET for the second half of season two. Here are the plots for the first three episodes:
November 12: “Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon; Mike takes a gamble on a $10,000 toy.”
November 19: “Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.”
November 26: “While Mike juggles the kids alone, Maryse and George devise a money-making scheme.”
