Details On Plots For First Three Episodes of Miz & Mrs. This Season

As previously reported, Miz & Mrs. will return to the USA Network on November 12 at 10:30 PM ET for the second half of season two. Here are the plots for the first three episodes:

November 12: “Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon; Mike takes a gamble on a $10,000 toy.”

November 19: “Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.”

November 26: “While Mike juggles the kids alone, Maryse and George devise a money-making scheme.”