Details On Possible Future Of WWE NXT With Triple H In Charge of Creative

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that now that Triple H is the new head of creative in WWE, there are some who believe that NXT will revert, at least somewhat, back to his previous vision of it. Triple H was responsible for the ‘black and gold’ era of NXT, which had names like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Samoa Joe and others as its top stars.

It’s believed that while WWE will still ‘heavily recruit’ athletes, something Triple H has been involved in over the past year, they will be more open to using more experienced wrestlers as well. Going forward, it’s likely that wrestlers who are smaller or aren’t as good looking as McMahon wanted could be considered.

However, that likely won’t apply to the entire WWE. Triple H has said that NXT was meant to cater to a specific audience and the main roster was different, going for a wider audience. While his vision on how to do that would be different than McMahon, he was still at McMahon’s side for years and likely influenced by him when it comes to creative.