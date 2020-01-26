wrestling / News

Details On Possible Huge Surprise At Tonight’s Royal Rumble Event

January 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble 2020

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that it was suggested to him that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be making his return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match tonight. There have been rumors for months that the former WWE Champion had signed a new contract and was cleared to compete, but he has denied them.

If he does show up, this would be the second Rumble appearance where he appeared as a surprise. He did so previously in 2010 at #29 and won the entire match.

There are currently 27 people announced for the men’s Royal Rumble, leaving it open for three surprises.

