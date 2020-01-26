wrestling / News
Details On Possible Huge Surprise At Tonight’s Royal Rumble Event
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that it was suggested to him that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be making his return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match tonight. There have been rumors for months that the former WWE Champion had signed a new contract and was cleared to compete, but he has denied them.
If he does show up, this would be the second Rumble appearance where he appeared as a surprise. He did so previously in 2010 at #29 and won the entire match.
There are currently 27 people announced for the men’s Royal Rumble, leaving it open for three surprises.
More Trending Stories
- Another Name Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral