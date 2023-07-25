wrestling / News

Details On Possible Location For WrestleMania 41

July 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 35 Logo WWE WrestleMania 37 Image Credit: WWE

A new report has details on a location in contention for WrestleMania 41. Fightful Select reports that officials in WWE have “heavily discussed” Minneapolis, Minnesota as a possible and perhaps even likely location. The site reports that the US Bank Stadium would be the location if that was the case, due to the fact that the weather and baseball season would preclude the possibility of Target Field being the venue. US Bank Stadium seats over 73,000 for football games, and WWE reportedly views the venue as a world class one.

While there was a report this week that Tampa, Florida was being considered for the Royal Rumble, Fightful notes that according to talent, when they’ve asked where the Rumble will take place they were told it couldn’t be provided as of yet. Tampa has been considered a front runner for some time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 41, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading