Details On Possible Matches For Summerslam This Year (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has several matches they are considering for Summerslam, in addition to the previously rumored WWE title match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

According to the report, Matt Riddle is likely to face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental championship. Riddle had previously defeated Styles in his Smackdown debut. Riddle vs. Baron Corbin has also been pushed on TV, with the idea that Riddle will eventually defeat Corbin to get the title shot against Styles.

Other rumored matches include RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura (which is set for tonight’s Smackdown and could lead to a rematch with a stipulation) and The Fiend vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal title. Strowman and Bray Wyatt will face each other in a non-title ‘Swamp Fight’ at Extreme Rules on July 19.

Summerslam happens on August 23 at the WWE Performance Center.