Details On Possible Mystery Entrant For Casino Battle Royale At AEW Double or Nothing

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was speculated that Andrade could be the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday. While nothing has been confirmed and this is just speculation, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW had been in talks with Andrade recently. This was reported earlier this month.

Meltzer said that it’s still possible that if Andrade is coming in, it could end up being later, or talks could fall through completely. Either way, Andrade vs. Kenny Omega is still going to happen, only it will be for AAA at TripleMania in August. Meltzer noted that AEW likely wouldn’t want to undercut AAA by doing the match between Andrade and Omega before AAA does, and the company likely wouldn’t put Andrade in the match if he wasn’t going to win.

The current list of participants for the match includes Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Preston Vance, The Varsity Blonds, The Acclaimed, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Dustin Rhodes and Lee Johnson.