Details On Possible Plans To Air AEW Weekly Series In UK

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently no deal for ITV 4 to carry the weekly AEW show. One of the things holding it back is the time slot, which will be decided by the US station that gets it. Once that is planned out, final negotiations for outside the country can be determined.

The top choices are either Tuesday or Wednesday night, 8-10 PM ET. If the deal is made, the show would air live in the UK from 1-3 AM. ITV 4 is a broadcast station on Freeview in the UK, so 95% or more of homes get it. It’s ranked between 12-18 most-watched in the UK and its highest rated shows get about 400,000 viewers. It’s a male-oriented station that’s more popular than the ones that WWE or Impact are on. The Observer notes that AEW would get more viewers than RAW or Smackdown if a deal is signed but that doesn’t mean they’d get more customers, as TNA had more TV viewers in the UK but didn’t draw more live event business or sell more merchandise.

The plan is for Double or Nothing to be the first big show, followed by a few house shows like Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. It’s unknown if these will be streamed or not. The second major show will be at the Chicago Sears Center over Labor Day weekend. If the TV deals are finalized, the series would start in the fall, according to statements from Jim Ross and Chris Jericho.