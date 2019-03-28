Details On Possible ‘Winner Take All’ Stipulation For Wrestlemania Main Event

Earlier this week, WWE announced that the RAW Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be the main event of this year’s Wrestlemania, making it the first time that women will headline the show. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the company plans to make the match even bigger, promoting it with a “Winner Take All” or an “All on the Line” theme. That would mean that both the RAW and Smackdown women’s titles would be on the line, which is now possible after Flair won the Smackdown women’s title from Asuka on Tuesday’s episode. WWE is reportedly attempting to go all out and promote the match as the biggest women’s match in company history.

What exactly the “winner take all” tag line means will not be made clear until Monday’s RAW from Washington, DC. However, the plan is not to unify the championships, at least not long-term. Right now, the idea is that if Rousey or Flair lose, then whoever beats them gets their title. This could mean that Lynch could become either RAW or Smackdown women’s champion, or it could mean that either Rousey or Flair could become a double champion. The latter scenario is said to be “unlikely”, as WWE wants each brand to have a separate champion.

The report states that the match result ultimately hinges on whether or not Rousey is expected to remain with the company after Wrestlemania. If she’s done after this show, then the likely plan would be for Lynch to beat Rousey. If Rousey is staying longer, then Lynch would beat Flair and they would build to Lynch vs. Rousey for a future date. The report notes that Vince McMahon often changes his mind and could easily have Flair win if he thinks the social media outrage is “real heat” or have Rousey win if she’s planning to stay.