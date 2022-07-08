wrestling / News
Details on PPV Buys and Google Interest For WWE Money in the Bank
July 8, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Money in the Bank had around 9,200 PPV buys, the company’s best numbers since Wrestlemania. That’s up 29.6% from Hell in a Cell (7,100) and also up from Wrestlemania Backlash, which had 8,200. The show was also available on Peacock, where the majority of people watched it.
Of those who bought Money in the Bank, 8.79% bought AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, 9.54% bought AEW Double or Nothing and 37.41% bought Hell in a Cell.
The show had around 200,000 Google searches on the day of, which is around the same range as most WWE shows. It was far below the 2.3 million that the UFC show had that night.
