Details On Prime Time Wrestling Episodes Getting Added To WWE Network Today

WWE Network News reports that ten episodes of Prime Time Wrestling from 1989 have been added to the WWE Network today, covering October to December from that year. Here are full details:

Prime Time Wrestling 10/09/1989 [Duration: 01:35:48]

The Hart Foundation take on The Powers of Pain in the featured match. Akeem, “Ravishing” Rick Rude and “Brutus” The Barber Beefcake are in action. The Genius and Mr. Perfect pontificate on “The Brother Love Show”.

Prime Time Wrestling 10/16/1989 [Duration: 01:31:46]

Bret Hart battles Rick Martel in the featured match. Hercules takes on The Honky Tonk Man. “Macho King” Randy Savage and Queen Sherri take aim at “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on “The Brother Love Show”.

Prime Time Wrestling 10/23/1989 [Duration: 01:34:52]

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake battles Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. The Genius’s alliance with Mr. Perfect continues. “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes talks about his Dream Team’s upcoming Survivor Series showdown against The Enforcers on “The Brother Love Show”.

Prime Time Wrestling 10/30/1989 [Duration: 01:35:56]

Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper get dressed up for a special Halloween episode of Prime Time Wrestling. Brother Love gets a spooky surprise when he interrupts the broadcast. Hercules collides with Dino Bravo in a battle of brute strength.

Prime Time Wrestling 11/06/1989 [Duration: 01:35:47]

Bret Hart faces Mr. Perfect in a clash of ring generals. WWE Tag Team Champions The Brain Busters defend their titles against Demolition. The Rockers, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and more are in action.

Prime Time Wrestling 11/20/1989 [Duration: 01:32:27]

Survivor Series teams get ready as WWE’s “Thanksgiving Night Tradition” is just days away. The Hulkamaniacs join “The Brother Love Show”. “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Honky Tonk Man and others are in action.

Prime Time Wrestling 11/27/1989 [Duration: 01:34:23]

Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper discuss the fallout from Survivor Series. Hercules collides with Akeem in a hard-hitting showdown. Piper humiliates Brother Love on “The Brother Love Show”.

Prime Time Wrestling 12/04/1989 [Duration: 01:33:29]

The Colossal Connection of Andre The Giant and Haku put their devastating power on display. “Macho King” Randy Savage and Zeus deliver a menacing message to Hulk Hogan. “Mean Gene” Okerlund interviews Slick and Big Boss Man.

Prime Time Wrestling 12/11/1989 [Duration: 01:34:26]

Tito Santana clashes with Honky Tonk Man. Back in the studio, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper shows off his musical talents. The dominant tag team of Demolition are in action.

Prime Time Wrestling 12/18/1989 [Duration: 01:35:47]

The Hart Foundation battle The Fabulous Rougeaus in the featured match. Hulk Hogan & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake prepare for their No Holds Barred showdown against “Macho King” Randy Savage & Zeus. Back in the studio, Bobby Heenan and Roddy Piper compete in wrestling trivia.