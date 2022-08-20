Details On Producers For This Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as several notes.

RAW:

* Petey Williams produced the Judgment Day segment and Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles

* Shawn Daivari produced Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop.

* Adam Pearce produced Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. The Miz & Ciampa

* Michael Hayes produced the Drew McIntyre promo.

* Jason Jordan produced the Riddle and Seth Rollins segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Veer match. Shane Helms had been working with Veer for months but wasn’t assigned to this match.

* Molly Holly produced Dana Brooke vs. Dakota Kai.

* Abyss produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory.

Smackdown:

* Jason Jordan produced the Ronda Rousey segment.

* Petey Williams produced Toxic Attraction vs. Sonya Deville & Natalya

* Shane Helms produced the Hit Row segment, as well as the Fatal 5-Way match. Michael Hayes produced that match and also produced the main event segment with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

* Molly Holly produced Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi.

* Jason Jordan produced both dark matches: Riddle vs. Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ridge Holland.

* The Usos were legitimately unable to travel to Montreal for the show.

Main Event:

* Molly Holly produced Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.