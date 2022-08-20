wrestling / News
Details On Producers For This Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as several notes.
RAW:
* Petey Williams produced the Judgment Day segment and Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles
* Shawn Daivari produced Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop.
* Adam Pearce produced Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. The Miz & Ciampa
* Michael Hayes produced the Drew McIntyre promo.
* Jason Jordan produced the Riddle and Seth Rollins segment.
* Kenny Dykstra produced the Veer match. Shane Helms had been working with Veer for months but wasn’t assigned to this match.
* Molly Holly produced Dana Brooke vs. Dakota Kai.
* Abyss produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory.
Smackdown:
* Jason Jordan produced the Ronda Rousey segment.
* Petey Williams produced Toxic Attraction vs. Sonya Deville & Natalya
* Shane Helms produced the Hit Row segment, as well as the Fatal 5-Way match. Michael Hayes produced that match and also produced the main event segment with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.
* Molly Holly produced Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi.
* Jason Jordan produced both dark matches: Riddle vs. Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ridge Holland.
* The Usos were legitimately unable to travel to Montreal for the show.
Main Event:
* Molly Holly produced Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.