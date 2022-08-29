wrestling / News
Details On Producers For This Week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as several notes.
RAW:
* Jason Jordan produced the Seth Rollins & Riddle segment, as well as Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. The Miz & Ciampa. Ciampa is still his listed name on the internal roster. Rollins is listed as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.
* TJ Wilson produced the Trish Stratus promo, as well as IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Asuka & Alexa Bliss.
* Jamie Noble produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor.
* Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Aliyah vs. Bayley.
* Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. Damian Priest.
Smackdown:
* Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin.
* Michael Hayes produced the Drew McIntyre promo and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.
* TJ Wilson produced the Last Chance Four Way tag match, as well as Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville.
* Abyss produced the Gunther, Sheamus & friends segment. Ludwig Kaiser’s name is still misspelled as Ludvig internally.
* Jamie Noble produced the New Day and Viking Raiders segment. New Day’s return was not kept as a secret and was known Thursday night.
* WWE had JBL’s limo, with horns, brought in for the tapings. It’s unknown if it was used for anything. JBL was in Orlando filming content for Peacock.
* There are plans for an upcoming 8-man tag with Hit Row & the Street Profits vs. Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios.
Main Event:
* Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar & Shelton Benjamin. There was time cut from the match.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop.
