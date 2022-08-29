Details On Producers For This Week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as several notes.

RAW:

* Jason Jordan produced the Seth Rollins & Riddle segment, as well as Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. The Miz & Ciampa. Ciampa is still his listed name on the internal roster. Rollins is listed as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

* TJ Wilson produced the Trish Stratus promo, as well as IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Asuka & Alexa Bliss.

* Jamie Noble produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor.

* Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Aliyah vs. Bayley.

* Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. Damian Priest.

Smackdown:

* Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin.

* Michael Hayes produced the Drew McIntyre promo and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

* TJ Wilson produced the Last Chance Four Way tag match, as well as Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville.

* Abyss produced the Gunther, Sheamus & friends segment. Ludwig Kaiser’s name is still misspelled as Ludvig internally.

* Jamie Noble produced the New Day and Viking Raiders segment. New Day’s return was not kept as a secret and was known Thursday night.

* WWE had JBL’s limo, with horns, brought in for the tapings. It’s unknown if it was used for anything. JBL was in Orlando filming content for Peacock.

* There are plans for an upcoming 8-man tag with Hit Row & the Street Profits vs. Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios.

Main Event:

* Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar & Shelton Benjamin. There was time cut from the match.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop.