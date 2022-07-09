Details On Producers For This Week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown

Fightful Select has details on the producers for this week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

RAW:

* Michael Hayes produced the Lashley promo, as well as Lashley & the Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy

* Jamie Noble produced the Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest.

* Jason Jordan produced AJ Styles vs. The Miz.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan promo, as well as Morgan & Bianca Belair vs. Carmella & Natalya.

* Abyss produced Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins.

* Adam Pearce produced R-Truth vs. Gunther.

* Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka.

* The original plan for the Otis’ vomiting segment was just for him to vomit on Chad Gable’s shoes, not projectile as it became.

* The RAW dark match was Seth Rollins vs. Riddle with Jason Jordan producing.

* Producers were told to avoid using the American flag in the cookout segments, although stars and stripes were fine.

Smackdown:

* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo, as well as The Usos vs. Los Lotharios.

* Shawn Daivari produced Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders, as well as the Lacey Evans & Aliyah segment.

* Abyss produced Drew McIntyre vs. Butch and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser’s first name is still misspelled as ‘Ludvig’ internally. The main event was still listed as McIntyre vs. Sheamus backstage.

* Petey Williams produced the Liv Morgan promo and Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya.

* Adam Pearce produced the Maximum Male Models segment.

* Ariya Daivari and Curtis Axel haven’t been used by WWE and haven’t been on the run sheets as producers. The plan was to use them more often, but they’ve scaled back and producers are working more than one segment. Jason Jordan was producing multiple matches on RAW, including a TV match.

* The Smackdown dark match main event was Lashley vs. Theory, produced by Michael Hayes. Petey Williams produced a dark match between Xia Li and Raquel Rodriguez.

Main Event:

* Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar.

* Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Veer.