wrestling / News

Details On Producers For Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider has a list of the producers for the matches at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV on Peacock.

Michael Hayes was the producer for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg.

Adam Pearce was the producer for The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio, and was co-producer for the Women’s Elimination Chamber with Shane Helms.

Shawn Daivari was the producer for Becky Lynch vs. Lita and Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Ronda Rousey.

Chris “Abyss” Park was the producer for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and the Men’s Elimination Chamber.

Finally, Jason Jordan was the producer for the Usos and Viking Raiders segment.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Elimination Chamber, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading