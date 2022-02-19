Details On Producers For Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

PWInsider has a list of the producers for the matches at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV on Peacock.

Michael Hayes was the producer for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg.

Adam Pearce was the producer for The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio, and was co-producer for the Women’s Elimination Chamber with Shane Helms.

Shawn Daivari was the producer for Becky Lynch vs. Lita and Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Ronda Rousey.

Chris “Abyss” Park was the producer for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and the Men’s Elimination Chamber.

Finally, Jason Jordan was the producer for the Usos and Viking Raiders segment.