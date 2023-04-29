Details On Ratings For Episodes 29 and 30 of WOW – Women of Wrestling

Wrestlenomics details on the first two WOW – Women of Wrestling episodes of April, which aired on April 2 and 9, respectively. The show airs in syndication.

Episode 29 (April 2), drew 254,000 viewers, down from March 26 (259,000). It had an 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Episode 30 (April 9) drew 302,000 viewers, up from the week before. It had an 0.04 rating in 18-49. This was the first time in a month WOW got over 300,000 viewers.

The show has averaged 287,000 viewers in the thirty weeks its been on, along with an 0.05 rating.