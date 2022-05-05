Details on RAW Stars Set For Tomorrow’s Smackdown Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are locally advertised for a dark match at tomorrow night’s Smackdown taping. This doesn’t mean they will appear on the show itself, and likely won’t.

The event happens at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

RK-Bro are currently planned for the taping as well, likely to help build their match with the Bloodline at Wrestlemania Backlash.