wrestling / News

Details On Reason Behind Recent Injury Angle For Madcap Moss

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania Backlash Madcap Moss Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Madcap Moss was written out of WWE storylines with an attack from Happy Corbin, which WWE claimed left Moss with a “cervical contusion.”

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the injury angle happened to remove Moss from TV as there have been pitches to change his gimmick. The belief is that he should have a different gimmick and look now that he’s a babyface. At this time, however, it’s unknown that it will change, but it is “under consideration.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Madcap Moss, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading