Details On Reason Behind Recent Injury Angle For Madcap Moss
May 20, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Madcap Moss was written out of WWE storylines with an attack from Happy Corbin, which WWE claimed left Moss with a “cervical contusion.”
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the injury angle happened to remove Moss from TV as there have been pitches to change his gimmick. The belief is that he should have a different gimmick and look now that he’s a babyface. At this time, however, it’s unknown that it will change, but it is “under consideration.”
