Details On Recent NXT Call-Ups, Which Are Likely To Stay

As we previously reported, Austin Theory was recently called up to RAW and that is believed to be a decision from Paul Heyman. There have been other call-ups from NXT, but only some of them will stick around once things are back to normal. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Theory was brought in because somebody was needed in the team with Angel Garza when Andrade was injured. However, Theory impressed enough that he’s now a regular.

Bianca BelAir was always planned to move to RAW after Wrestlemania, so she will be sticking around as well.

Wrestlers like Tehuti Miles and Cal Bloom, are just being used as enhancement talent and unlikely to stick around on the main roster. Meanwhile, wrestlers like Akira Tozawa and Oney Lorcan are mostly used for 205 Live and NXT, so it’s okay to use them in those roles. It was previously reported that WWE didn’t want to bring over NXT wrestlers to use as enhancement talent if they were regularly being featured on TV. As for call-ups, WWE wants to mostly keep the NXT wrestlers on NXT, so it’s not seen as developmental and can be positioned stronger against AEW.