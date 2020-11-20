Details On Recent Ticket Sales For AEW Dynamite Tapings

As you might expect given the limited seating in the middle of a pandemic, AEW Dynamite tickets at Daily’s Place haven’t been selling well lately. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with 650 available seats, there were less than 180 sold for Wednesday’s episode.

AEW attempted to help ticket sales by saying those with tickets to the taping would g et “first shot” at the December 2nd episode with Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega. A socially-distanced meet and greet for ticket holders was also added. All told, the taping had 450 fans, with 400 paid and 50 sponsor tickets.