Details On Rest of Tales From the Territories Season One Episodes

There are only four episodes left of the first season of VICE TV’s Tales from the Territories, which continues tomorrow. Here are episode descriptions for each:

November 15: “The Portland Wrestling territory was the premiere promotion of the Northwest, renowned for its extensive and loyal roster of eccentric talent and wild, eclectic storylines.”

November 22: “WCCW was a pioneering promotion overseen by the legendary Fritz Von Erich, who turned all five of his sons into megastars while running wild shows at the Dallas Sportatorium.”

November 29: “Jim Crockett Promotions was the cornerstone Territory of the National Wrestling Alliance and the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States.”

December 6: “Mid-South Wrestling launched the careers of stars like Junkyard Dog, Jake The Snake Roberts and Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and earned a reputation for its strict locker room code.”