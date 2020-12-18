Details On ROH Final Battle Watch Party

Ring of Honor has revealed details on the watch party for ROH Final Battle, which happens tonight at 7:30 PM ET on Zoom. The PPV begins shortly after at 8 PM ET. Here’s a press release:

Want to watch Final Battle with the stars of Ring of Honor?

Then join us for the HonorClub Exclusive Final Battle Watch Party on Zoom!

You’ll get the opportunity to chat and react to the biggest event on the Ring of Honor calendar with your fellow subscribers and special guests from the ROH roster.

Use the link below to register:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsdeyvqTIuHdKToWh3zUZ_DPp_BYafsqO2

Register with the same email used for your HonorClub subscription. You’ll receive a confirmation email with a link to the Zoom watch party. Do not share the link with anyone else as it’s unique to you.

The event begins at 7:30 PM ET before Final Battle kicks off at 8. Load up HonorClub on your screen of choice, then log in to the Zoom conference in another window or on another device to join the party!

Entry is limited to the first 100 subscribers who register.

Thank you, and enjoy Final Battle!