Details On Rumored Lineup For WWE Clash of Champions

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the likely card for WWE Clash of Champions on September 27. So far, WWE has only confirmed the following matches:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Every title will be defended on the show. The Intercontinental title match will likely be Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, or at least two of the three. Hardy defends against Styles on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The United States title, meanwhile, will likely be Bobby Lashley defending against Apollo Crews.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro vs. The Street Profits is set to happen on Monday’s episode of RAW and could be a set up for another match between the two at Clash. It’s unknown which titles would be on the line in that case. Nakamura & Cesaro may end up defending against Heavy Machinery instead.

If Banks doesn’t return before then, she will face Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s title.

Plans for Asuka are up in the air, but Natalya has been discussed for a title shot several times before now. Shayla Baszler was the originally planned opponent but is currently one half of the WWE Women’s tag team champions with Nia Jax. That team will likely defend against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.