Details On Rumored Winner For This Year’s Royal Rumble (Possible Spoilers)

The Royal Rumble is next month and WWE may have an idea of who the winner of the Men’s Rumble match will be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for The Rock to be a part of the show. Not only that, there has been an idea discussed backstage of the former WWE Champion winning the match to headline Wrestlemania. This would set up the long-rumored match between Rock and Roman Reigns.

However, it should be note that while this has been discussed backstage, there is ‘no real answer’ on who will win at this time. The issue will be convincing Rock to not only do it, but making sure his schedule allows him to do so. The finalized plans for the Wrestlemania main event need to be locked in by mid-January, so whatever Rock is able/wants to do will have to be known by then. Once again, at this time it’s just something that’s been discussed and not confirmed. It’s been talked about as Rock coming in at #30 to win.

The original idea was that if his schedule allowed, he’d wrestle his last match at Mania against Reigns. This has been discussed for years, with Rock wanting to do it in Los Angeles if he was able. There was some talk of doing it in Dallas last year, but since Rock wanted LA, they went with Brock Lesnar.