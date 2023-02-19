Details On Schedule For WWE Programming On A&E Starting Tomorrow Night

PWInsider reports that the schedule has been set for the next several weeks of WWE programming on A&E, which returns tomorrow night.

February 19

WWE Biography – The NWO: “Hulk Hogan joins Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form a group of villains called the New World Order, which becomes the most influential faction in the history of sports entertainment and has fans cheering for the bad guys.”

WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant: “The main event at WrestleMania III between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant cements wrestling’s place in pop culture history; Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion with Booker T, Natalya, D-Von Dudley and JBL.”

Sunday February 26th

WWE Biography – Jake Roberts:

WWE Rivals: The Undertaker vs. Mankind: “After dominating most of the WWE roster in the mid 90’s, Undertaker needed an opponent who could push him both physically and mentally; Mankind, aka Mick Foley, became that perfect adversary for The Deadman.”

Sunday March 5th

WWE Biography – Chyna: “Known as the Ninth Wonder of the World, Joanie Lee Laurer transcended all traditional boundaries of what a female could accomplish in Sports Entertainment. As a child, Joanie had dreams of being someone special. As Chyna, Joanie took the WWE by storm. From day one, Chyna was unique. Debuting as a bodyguard for the men who made up the legendary faction Degeneration X she made an immediate and lasting impact on the industry. She remains the only women in history to ever win the highly coveted WWE.”

WWE Rivalries – The Rock vs. John Cena: “The Rock helped send WWE to new heights in the late 90s during the Attitude Era. But once Hollywood came calling, a bold and brash upstart named John Cena soon won over the entire WWE Universe and became the face of the company. However, Cena’s public criticisms of The Rock led to verbal attacks both on and off the screen and eventually a dream match for WWE fans. Freddie Prinze Jr. breaks down this great rivalry with Kevin Nash, Natalya, Bayley and John Bradshaw Layfield.”

Sunday March 12th

WWE Biography – Kane: “Profiling Glenn Jacobs, the man who portrays the beastly leviathan Kane, a soft-spoken husband and father of two daughters who turned in his wrestling tights to become mayor of Knoxville County in Tennessee.”

WWE Rivalries – Triple H vs. Batista: “The feud between Triple H and Batista is dissected by a roundtable of experts including Freddie Prinze Jr., Kevin Nash, Natalya, Bayley and John Bradshaw Layfield.”

Sunday March 19th

WWE Biography – The Iron Sheik

WWE Rivalries – Trish Stratus vs. Lita

Sunday March 26th

WWE Rivalries – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns