wrestling / News

Details on Setup For Finish of Braun Strowman Vs. Bobby Lashley At Extreme Rules

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Extreme Rules

– New details on the finish for the Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules last night are online. Musician Ethan Cramer was at the show and as you can see below, revealed that WWE put about 10 plants in the rows where Strowman powerslammed Lashleyh through a gimmicked floor in order to win the match.

Cramer also confirmed that the guy that got pushed aside was a plant and that WWE set up crash pads before the show began, covering them with a black tarp. The section was uncovered while the lights were down and a video package was being played before the match, which was also when the crane camera and security moved into place.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, WWE Extreme Rules, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading