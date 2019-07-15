Details on Setup For Finish of Braun Strowman Vs. Bobby Lashley At Extreme Rules

– New details on the finish for the Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules last night are online. Musician Ethan Cramer was at the show and as you can see below, revealed that WWE put about 10 plants in the rows where Strowman powerslammed Lashleyh through a gimmicked floor in order to win the match.

Cramer also confirmed that the guy that got pushed aside was a plant and that WWE set up crash pads before the show began, covering them with a black tarp. The section was uncovered while the lights were down and a video package was being played before the match, which was also when the crane camera and security moved into place.

@GlennRubenstein I listened to the podcast on my drive home from Philly. Yes, the guy was a plant during the Lashley/Strowman match. Before the match started a producer with a headset put roughly 10 guys in a few rows near where the finish took place. — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) July 15, 2019