wrestling / News
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
September 19, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
Mia Yim is also signed through October.
Chris Sabin is under contract to Impact through this year.
