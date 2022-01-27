Details On Talent Arriving In St. Louis For Royal Rumble Weekend

Several stars have already begun arriving in St. Louis for this weekend’s Royal Rumble PPV. PWInsider reports that Undertaker and Michelle McCool are in the city, where McCool is set to compete in the women’s Rumble match. The couple arrived with their family this afternoon.

Fightful Select have also confirmed that Taker and McCool are in St. Louis and that Sarah Logan, whose husband is Erik from the Viking Raiders, is in the city and was seen by fans.

Several members of the Raw roster are arriving tonight to do media work promoting the show tomorrow morning. Others on Raw who aren’t scheduled to do media won’t arrive until later tomorrow eventing, and a lot of the Smackdown roster are not doing media as they have to do Smackdown on Friday in Kansas City and then arrive on Saturday before the PPV.