Details On Talent Meeting Held At WWE Money in the Bank

WWE held a talent meeting on Saturday before Money in the Bank, and a new report has some details on what went on in the meeting. As was reported yesterday, an “all hands on deck” meeting took place where Stephanie McMahon acknowledged the investigation into Vince McMahon that caused him to step down as WWE Chairman and CEO, with Stephanie taking the roles as the investigation proceeds. Fightful Select reports that the meeting was, according to one longtime talent, just a staff meeting that said much of what talent already knew and featured Stephanie reiterating to talent that her door is always open.

The site reports that in addition to Stephanie, Nick Khan and Triple H the talent at the meeting. All three are generally liked by the talent and the meeting was said to have been positively received; the report notes that Stephanie “seems to be outright adored” based on those people that they spoke to.

It was noted that while the meeting was all hands on deck, not all talent were in attendance as several weren’t brought into town for the PPV. There’s been no word of Vince McMahon having been part of the meeting, though he was still at Money in the Bank and still operating in charge of creative.