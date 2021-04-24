wrestling / News
Details On Taping Plans For Impact Wrestling After Rebellion
April 24, 2021
Impact Wrestling will hold their Rebellion PPV tomorrow night and Fightful Select reports that they will tape more material in the days after the PPV. The plan is to tape from Sunday to Tuesday and most of the roster will leave on Wednesday. The roster will then return on the week of May 15 for four days of taping, which should last them until the week of July 15 and Slammiversary.
