Details On The Decision To Move Hell in a Cell Match to WWE Smackdown, Plans For Roman Reigns At the PPV

As reported last night, WWE moved its Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio for the Universal title from Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s no clear answer as to why the match was moved, except that there were ‘a bunch of discussions’ yesterday that ultimately ended with the decision to move the match to Smackdown.

At this time, there are no plans for Reigns to wrestle at the PPV.