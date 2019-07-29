wrestling / News
Details On The Illness That Kept Finn Balor Off of WWE’s Smackville Show
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, WWE announced that Finn Balor was pulled from WWE Smackville due to injury, although it was actually an illness that kept him off the show. Balor later confirmed it was an illness with a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
Fightful reports that Balor had a stomach flu. He was at the Smackville event and told many people for the first time that he had been hospitalized for his stomach flu. It was then decided that Balor should be pulled from the show and replaced with Ali. WWE officials then decided they wanted to film a segment where Shinsuke Nakamura took him out, but realized Balor had left already. Balor didn’t know of the plans and there wasn’t any bad intentions on his part.
