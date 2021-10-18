wrestling / News
Details On The Madison Square Garden Events Added To WWE Network and Peacock
As noted earlier today, six classic WWE events from Madison Square Garden were added to the WWE Network and Peacock. You can find full details on the top matches below.
2/20/84:
*The Iron Sheik vs. Eddie Gilbert.
*Roddy Piper & David Schultz vs. the Invaders in Schultz’s MSG debut.
*WWF Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana vs. Don Muraco.
*Andre the Giant vs. The Masked Superstar in the final appearance of the Masked Superstar in MSG.
*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff.
Jimmy Snuka vs. Samula.
*Ivan Putski & WWF Tag Team Champions Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas vs. Sgt. Slaughter & Mr. Fuji & Tiger Chung Lee.
3/25/84:
*WWF International Championship Tournament Finals: Akira Maeda vs. Pierre Lefebrve.
*The Iron Sheik vs. Ivan Putski.
*Sgt. Slaughter vs. Mr. Fuji & Tiger Chung Lee in a handicap match.
*Roddy Piper & David Schultz vs. Andre the Giant & Jimmy Snuka.
*WWF Tag Team Champions Tony Atlas & Rocky Johnson vs. The Wild Samoans.
*WWF Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana vs. Paul Orndorff.
*Bob Backlund vs. Greg Valentine.
*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Sika.
4/23/84:
*WWF Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana vs. JJ Dillon.
*The Iron Sheik vs. Sgt. Slaughter.
*Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff & David Schultz vs. Ivan Putski & Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas.
*B. Brian Blair vs. Samula.
*WWF Tag Team Champions Princess Victoria & Velvet McIntyre vs. Peggy Lee & Wendi Richter.
*Bob Backlund vs. Greg Valentine.
5/21/84:
*WWF Women’s Champion The Fabulous Moolah vs. Wendi Richter.
*The Wild Samoans vs. Bobo Brazil & Rocky Johnson & SD Jones.
*Jimmy Snuka vs. Greg Valentine.
*Ivan Putski vs. Roddy Piper.
*WWF Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana vs. Paul Orndorff.
*Sgt. Slaughter vs. The Iron Sheik.
*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. David Schultz
8/16/84:
*WWF Tag Team Champions Dick Murdoch & Adrian Adonis vs. The Wild Samoans: Best of Three Falls.
*WWF Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana vs. Greg Valentine.
*Andre the Giant vs. Dr. D David Schultz.
*Bob Orton Jr. vs. Chief Jay Strongbow.
*Sgt. Slaughter vs. The Iron Sheik in a Bootcamp Match.
8/25/84:
*WWF Tag Team Champions Dick Murdoch & Adrian Adonis vs. The Wild Samoans.
*Ken Patera vs. Pat Patterson.
*Jesse Ventura vs. Ivan Putski.
*The Fabulous Freebirds vs. Butcher Vachon & Ron Shaw & Pete Doherty.
*Roddy Piper vs. Jimmy Snuka.
*WWE Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana vs. Greg Valentine.