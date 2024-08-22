wrestling / News
Details On The Miz’s Upcoming Appearance on That 90s Show
August 22, 2024
PWInsider reports that The Miz is featured in an episode of Netflix’s That 90s Show, a sequel to That 70s Show. Miz plays fictional wrestler Party Animal. The episode is set in 1996 and features references to Goldust, the WWE ‘Winged Eagle’ world title and relevant posters.
It was part of ‘Part Three’ of season two, which is now available.
