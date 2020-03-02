Details On The Undertaker’s Appearance On Dr. Disrespect’s Stream

As we previously reported, The Undertaker made an ‘appearance’ on the Twitch stream of gamer Dr. Disrespect. He interrupted a game of Overwatch to cut a promo on him. It followed several Undertaker-themed interruptions of the streams.

PWInsider reports that it was meant to be a promotional appearance sponsored by G-FUEL Energy drinks ,the official ESports energy drink. The appearance helped WWE hit a younger demographic online, through Twitch and Youtube. Dr. Disrespect is a two-time Twitch streamer of the year and a big name in that community.

The “issue” between the two dates back to Smackdown’s debut on FOX and an episode of WWE Now with Dr. Disrepect crashing the set.

Yesterday, the arena was jam packed for Overwatch placements. But I was interrupted…. and I don’t like being interrupted. Today, I’m going to get to the bottom of this. The arena opens at 11am PT.https://t.co/bHsMu8hnlN pic.twitter.com/Bs4cxJyGx7 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 27, 2020