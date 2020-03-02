wrestling / News

Details On The Undertaker’s Appearance On Dr. Disrespect’s Stream

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Undertaker WWE Super Showdown

As we previously reported, The Undertaker made an ‘appearance’ on the Twitch stream of gamer Dr. Disrespect. He interrupted a game of Overwatch to cut a promo on him. It followed several Undertaker-themed interruptions of the streams.

PWInsider reports that it was meant to be a promotional appearance sponsored by G-FUEL Energy drinks ,the official ESports energy drink. The appearance helped WWE hit a younger demographic online, through Twitch and Youtube. Dr. Disrespect is a two-time Twitch streamer of the year and a big name in that community.

The “issue” between the two dates back to Smackdown’s debut on FOX and an episode of WWE Now with Dr. Disrepect crashing the set.

