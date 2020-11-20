Details on This Week’s AEW Dynamite & NXT Quarter-Hour Ratings

More details are out for this week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT ratings, namely the quarter hour numbers. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston posted the quarter-hour numbers. The quarter-hour demo numbers are below:

AEW Dynamite (18 – 49)

Q1: 526,000 (0.41 demo rating)

Q2: 474,000 (0.37 demo rating)

Q3: 432,000 (0.34 demo rating)

Q4: 507,000 (0.40 demo rating)

Q5: 523,000 (0.41 demo rating)

Q6: 463,000 (0.36 demo rating)

Q7: 465,000 (0.36 demo rating)

Q8: 428,000 (0.33 demo rating)

NXT (18 – 49)

Q1: 194,000 (0.15 demo rating)

Q2: 196,000 (0.15 demo rating)

Q3: 179,000 (0.14 demo rating)

Q4: 176,000 (0.14 demo rating)

Q5: 155,000 (0.12 demo rating)

Q6: 150,000 (0.12 demo rating)

Q7: 167,000 (0.13 demo rating)

Q8: 182,000 (0.14 demo rating)

Overrun: 250,000 (0.20 demo rating)

As Thurston notes, this makes the first time Dynamite has doubled NXT for every quarter in terms of the demo rating since October of 2019. NXT was helped out quite a bit in its final rating with the overrun, which drew the highest number for the show by far.