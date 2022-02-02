PWInsider has details on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will happen during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas.

The current plan is to air the ceremony live on Peacock and the WWE Network at 10:30 PM on March 31 until midnight on April 1. It will happen at the American Airlines Center after that night’s Smackdown taping. It will not be a separately ticketed event, but simply a free addition to the Smackdown taping.