Details On Thunder Rosa Appearing At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
As reported over the weekend, Thunder Rosa made a surprise appearance at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, unsuccessfully challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. According to Fightful Select, the appearance was put together over a month ago and kept quiet from most of the Impact roster.
It was also noted that Rosa was not planned for future Impact tapings and the match was a “one shot deal” for now.
