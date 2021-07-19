wrestling / News

Details On Thunder Rosa Appearing At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa

As reported over the weekend, Thunder Rosa made a surprise appearance at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, unsuccessfully challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. According to Fightful Select, the appearance was put together over a month ago and kept quiet from most of the Impact roster.

It was also noted that Rosa was not planned for future Impact tapings and the match was a “one shot deal” for now.

