Details On Ticket Sales For This Weekend’s WWE Events

WWE is set to run four shows at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont this weekend, including tonight’s Smackdown Live, NXT Takeover: Wargames, Survivor Series, and Monday’s RAW. Survivor Series is basically sold out with only a few ringside seats priced at $250 still available. On the secondary market, the PPV has a high entry price of $79.22 and only 910 tickets available.

Tonight’s Smackdown had 49% of the lower bowl and 50% of the upper bowl not for sale. On the secondary market, there are 1,020 tickets left with a $29.55 entry price. RAW, meanwhile, has 1,700 tickets left with a $22.55 entry price.

NXT Takeover has only 1,000 secondary market tickets left with an entry price for $25.