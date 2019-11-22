wrestling / News
Details On Ticket Sales For This Weekend’s WWE Events
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
WWE is set to run four shows at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont this weekend, including tonight’s Smackdown Live, NXT Takeover: Wargames, Survivor Series, and Monday’s RAW. Survivor Series is basically sold out with only a few ringside seats priced at $250 still available. On the secondary market, the PPV has a high entry price of $79.22 and only 910 tickets available.
Tonight’s Smackdown had 49% of the lower bowl and 50% of the upper bowl not for sale. On the secondary market, there are 1,020 tickets left with a $29.55 entry price. RAW, meanwhile, has 1,700 tickets left with a $22.55 entry price.
NXT Takeover has only 1,000 secondary market tickets left with an entry price for $25.
More Trending Stories
- Demolition Address Their WWE Hall of Fame Prospects, Why They Weren’t a Carbon Copy of the Road Warriors
- ACH Says Vince McMahon Can’t Hold Him Down After Being Announced For Independent Events
- Hugo Savinovich Remembers Bret Hart Destroying The Spanish Announce Table After Montreal Screwjob
- Bruce Prichard on Why Big Show Was Given the Title at Survivor Series 1999, Says They Were Trying to Do ‘Something New and Different’