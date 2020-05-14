wrestling / News
Details On Today’s ‘Superstar Picks’ Episode of NXT UK
May 14, 2020 | Posted by
Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will be a ‘Superstar Picks’ edition, with selections from Trent Seven, Eddie Dennis, Primate and Candy Floss. WWE wrote about the episode:
The WWE Universe members have their share of favorite matches over the years, but what about the Superstars themselves?
On today’s Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK, four NXT UK Superstars will take a look at some of their favorite bouts from not only NXT UK, but the WWE Network archives.
Be sure to tune in to see the matches that Trent Seven, Eddie Dennis, Primate and Candy Floss selected today on NXT UK, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network.“
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On His Match With Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, Says Christian Helped Him Get Creative Freedom on Cagefighter
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck for ‘Gross Neglect’
- Sid Vicious Says He Always Liked Working With Shawn Michaels, Claims Michaels ‘Didn’t Have an Ego Like Bret Hart’
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location